Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM) Stock Position Lifted by Mills Wealth Advisors LLC

Mills Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 189,963 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,974 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF comprises approximately 3.6% of Mills Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Mills Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.14% of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF worth $5,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFEM. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 429.2% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 122,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,069,000 after acquiring an additional 99,725 shares during the last quarter. Discipline Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $4,168,000. Andrews Lucia Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Andrews Lucia Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,656,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,220,000 after buying an additional 238,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AWM Capital LLC increased its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. AWM Capital LLC now owns 1,108,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,659,000 after acquiring an additional 83,856 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of DFEM opened at $26.74 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.29. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1 year low of $22.28 and a 1 year high of $27.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 0.83.

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

