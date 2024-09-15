DIMO Price Up 13.1% This Week (DIMO)

DIMO (DIMO) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 15th. One DIMO token can now be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000294 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DIMO has a total market capitalization of $14.85 million and $294,669.34 worth of DIMO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, DIMO has traded 13.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00000085 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $153.98 or 0.00257602 BTC.

DIMO Profile

DIMO’s genesis date was December 2nd, 2021. DIMO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 84,446,119 tokens. DIMO’s official Twitter account is @dimo_network. DIMO’s official website is dimo.zone.

DIMO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DIMO (DIMO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. DIMO has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 236,901,497.36812937 in circulation. The last known price of DIMO is 0.17902967 USD and is up 3.32 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 64 active market(s) with $269,227.39 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dimo.zone.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DIMO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DIMO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DIMO using one of the exchanges listed above.

