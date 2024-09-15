Distoken Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:DIST) Short Interest Update

Distoken Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:DIST – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the August 15th total of 400 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 10,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Distoken Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of DIST traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.86. The company had a trading volume of 9,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,074. Distoken Acquisition has a 12-month low of $10.48 and a 12-month high of $12.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.77.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Distoken Acquisition

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. K2 Principal Fund L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Distoken Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,227,000. Berkley W R Corp lifted its position in shares of Distoken Acquisition by 0.6% in the second quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 249,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,682,000 after acquiring an additional 1,488 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street LLC boosted its stake in shares of Distoken Acquisition by 9,908.7% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street LLC now owns 112,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 111,770 shares during the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC raised its position in shares of Distoken Acquisition by 65.1% in the second quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 15,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Distoken Acquisition by 40.2% during the 1st quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 358,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,854,000 after purchasing an additional 102,656 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Distoken Acquisition Company Profile

Distoken Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focus on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to acquire businesses in the technology industry in Asia.

