Diversified Gas & Oil (LON:DGOC) Trading Up 1%

Shares of Diversified Gas & Oil PLC (LON:DGOC – Get Free Report) rose 1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 121.20 ($1.58) and last traded at GBX 120.80 ($1.58). Approximately 1,092,649 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 1,727,757 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 119.60 ($1.56).
Diversified Gas & Oil Price Performance
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 120.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 120.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.02, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of £854.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.32.
About Diversified Gas & Oil
Diversified Gas & Oil PLC operates as an independent owner and operator of producing natural gas and oil wells primarily in the Appalachian Basin of the United States. The company is involved in the production, marketing, and transportation of natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and condensates.
