Diversified Healthcare Trust – (NASDAQ:DHCNI) Short Interest Up 180.4% in August

Diversified Healthcare Trust – (NASDAQ:DHCNI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,900 shares, a growth of 180.4% from the August 15th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Stock Performance

Diversified Healthcare Trust stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.90. 14,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,444. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.19 and its 200-day moving average is $14.09. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a 52 week low of $12.02 and a 52 week high of $16.10.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $0.3516 per share. This represents a $1.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.44%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 15th. This is a positive change from Diversified Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.

