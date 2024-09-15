Diversify Wealth Management LLC Buys New Position in BNY Mellon US Mid Cap Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKMC)

Diversify Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BNY Mellon US Mid Cap Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKMC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 147,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,617,000. BNY Mellon US Mid Cap Core Equity ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of Diversify Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Diversify Wealth Management LLC owned 3.01% of BNY Mellon US Mid Cap Core Equity ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKMC. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BNY Mellon US Mid Cap Core Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in BNY Mellon US Mid Cap Core Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $93,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in BNY Mellon US Mid Cap Core Equity ETF by 12.4% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 26,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,621,000 after purchasing an additional 2,924 shares during the period. Finally, Diversify Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon US Mid Cap Core Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $16,386,000.

Shares of BKMC opened at $98.61 on Friday. BNY Mellon US Mid Cap Core Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.82 and a fifty-two week high of $100.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.54. The company has a market capitalization of $484.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.21 and a beta of 1.05.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.3143 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st.

The BNY Mellon US Mid Cap Core Equity ETF (BKMC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap index. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of US mid-cap stocks that covers the bottom 10-30% market capitalization. BKMC was launched on Apr 9, 2020 and is managed by BNY Mellon.

