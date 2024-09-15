Diversify Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 139,564 iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Diversify Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 139,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,260,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GOVT. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 222,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,123,000 after purchasing an additional 16,750 shares during the period. TSA Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,359,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $919,000. MMA Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,123,000. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,861,000.

Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $23.60 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.71.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.0629 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is an increase from iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

