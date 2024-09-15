Diversify Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 24,424 Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Diversify Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 24,424 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $39,213,000. Broadcom accounts for approximately 4.6% of Diversify Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding.
Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Barry Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth $228,000. Capital International Ltd. CA raised its holdings in Broadcom by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 78,268 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $87,367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,238,000. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 99.5% in the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,606 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $167.69 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $188.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.84. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.51 and a 52 week high of $185.16. The company has a market cap of $780.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.12%.
In other Broadcom news, Director Justine Page sold 2,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.03, for a total transaction of $444,566.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,809,714.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Broadcom news, Director Justine Page sold 2,540 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.03, for a total transaction of $444,566.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,809,714.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 7,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,705.95, for a total transaction of $12,798,036.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 138,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $235,746,936.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.
AVGO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen raised their price target on Broadcom from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Broadcom from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $156.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, September 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $189.23.
Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.
