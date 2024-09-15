Diversify Wealth Management LLC Invests $2.18 Million in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Diversify Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 10,968 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,183,000.
Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SAP. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of SAP during the first quarter worth about $25,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of SAP during the first quarter worth about $25,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in SAP by 892.3% in the second quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 129 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SAP by 1,270.0% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 137 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in SAP in the first quarter worth about $29,000.
SAP Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:SAP opened at $221.28 on Friday. SAP SE has a 52 week low of $126.75 and a 52 week high of $222.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $210.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $197.38.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of brokerages have issued reports on SAP. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of SAP from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of SAP from $188.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of SAP in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $227.00 target price on the stock. Argus raised shares of SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of SAP from $237.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SAP has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $232.00.
View Our Latest Analysis on SAP
About SAP
SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than SAP
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- Can Celsius Stock Rebound? Analysts See 74% Upside Potential
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- Kroger Stock is a Win-Win for Buy-and-Hold Investors
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/9 – 9/13
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.