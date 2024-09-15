Diversify Wealth Management LLC Invests $2.18 Million in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Diversify Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 10,968 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,183,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SAP. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of SAP during the first quarter worth about $25,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of SAP during the first quarter worth about $25,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in SAP by 892.3% in the second quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 129 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SAP by 1,270.0% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 137 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in SAP in the first quarter worth about $29,000.

Get SAP alerts:

SAP Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SAP opened at $221.28 on Friday. SAP SE has a 52 week low of $126.75 and a 52 week high of $222.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $210.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $197.38.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SAP ( NYSE:SAP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The software maker reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.09. SAP had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 10.98%. The business had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that SAP SE will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SAP. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of SAP from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of SAP from $188.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of SAP in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $227.00 target price on the stock. Argus raised shares of SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of SAP from $237.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SAP has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $232.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on SAP

About SAP

(Free Report)

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.