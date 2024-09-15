Diversify Wealth Management LLC Invests $2.72 Million in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Diversify Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 8,621 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,724,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new position in shares of Stryker in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Accent Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Stryker in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $405.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $386.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $364.00 to $345.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $380.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $378.58.

Insider Activity at Stryker

In related news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 190,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.46, for a total value of $61,457,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,316,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,072,790,023.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.00, for a total value of $6,660,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $949,716. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 190,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.46, for a total transaction of $61,457,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,316,608 shares in the company, valued at $1,072,790,023.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 210,600 shares of company stock valued at $68,330,400. 5.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Stryker Price Performance

Shares of SYK stock opened at $370.25 on Friday. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $249.98 and a 12-month high of $374.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $342.26 and a 200-day moving average of $342.44.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.02. Stryker had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 22.89%. The company had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 12 earnings per share for the current year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.53%.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

Recommended Stories

