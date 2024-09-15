Diversify Wealth Management LLC Invests $2.99 Million in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Diversify Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 9,543 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,994,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Accenture during the fourth quarter worth about $2,061,490,000. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 1st quarter worth approximately $820,912,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,751,531 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $614,615,000 after buying an additional 875,723 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at $288,168,000. Finally, Generation Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in Accenture in the fourth quarter worth $286,220,000. Institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.82, for a total transaction of $1,649,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,964,751.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.82, for a total transaction of $1,649,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,989 shares in the company, valued at $2,964,751.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 8,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.05, for a total value of $2,696,402.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 22,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,564,161.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,421 shares of company stock worth $6,912,635 over the last three months. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ACN. Bank of America lowered their price target on Accenture from $419.00 to $365.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $395.00 target price on shares of Accenture in a research note on Friday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Accenture in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $335.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Accenture from $330.00 to $376.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Accenture from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $382.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Accenture has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $354.68.

Shares of Accenture stock opened at $349.58 on Friday. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $278.69 and a 1-year high of $387.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $328.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $323.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.08 billion, a PE ratio of 32.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.24.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The information technology services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.15 by ($0.02). Accenture had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 27.48%. The company had revenue of $16.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.19 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 11.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 11th were paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 11th. Accenture’s payout ratio is 47.25%.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

