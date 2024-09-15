Diversify Wealth Management LLC Makes New $4.85 Million Investment in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD)

Diversify Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 102,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,845,000. Diversify Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.18% of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DFSD. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 453.5% during the 4th quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 934,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,944,000 after purchasing an additional 765,902 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 155.5% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,124,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,898,000 after acquiring an additional 684,369 shares during the period. WPWealth LLP increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 281.5% during the 1st quarter. WPWealth LLP now owns 808,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,048,000 after acquiring an additional 596,826 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners LLC raised its stake in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 118.5% in the 4th quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners LLC now owns 553,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,001,000 after acquiring an additional 299,945 shares during the period. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,037,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,788,000 after acquiring an additional 294,409 shares during the period.

Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Stock Performance

DFSD opened at $47.81 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.13. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF has a 1-year low of $46.11 and a 1-year high of $47.82.

Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (DFSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides broad exposure to investment-grade debt securities with short duration. DFSD was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

