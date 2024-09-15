Diversify Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Diversify Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 72,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,348,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 322.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 69,096,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,045,588,000 after buying an additional 52,754,036 shares during the period. Nepc LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $263,750,000. Midland Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $200,889,000. Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 90.2% in the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 4,034,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,913,658 shares during the period. Finally, Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,902,000.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:VGIT opened at $60.71 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $59.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.56. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 12-month low of $56.07 and a 12-month high of $60.79.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Profile
Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- Can Celsius Stock Rebound? Analysts See 74% Upside Potential
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- Kroger Stock is a Win-Win for Buy-and-Hold Investors
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/9 – 9/13
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.