Docebo’s (DCBO) Buy Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a $50.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $45.00.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Docebo in a report on Friday, June 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Docebo from $53.00 to $44.00 and set an outperformer rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $54.92.

NASDAQ:DCBO opened at $42.47 on Thursday. Docebo has a 52 week low of $33.81 and a 52 week high of $56.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.37 and its 200-day moving average is $42.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 193.05 and a beta of 1.55.

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.01). Docebo had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 29.82%. The firm had revenue of $53.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.30 million. Equities analysts expect that Docebo will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Docebo during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Docebo during the second quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Docebo during the fourth quarter worth $262,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Docebo in the 2nd quarter valued at $264,000. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC bought a new position in Docebo during the 2nd quarter valued at $277,000. 53.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Docebo Inc operates as a learning management software company that provides artificial intelligence (AI)-powered learning platform in North America and internationally. It offers Learning Management System (LMS) to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers. The company's cloud platform consists of a learning suite, which includes Docebo Learn LMS, a cloud-based learning platform that allows learning administrators to deliver personalized learning; Docebo Shape, an AI-based learning content creation tool, which enables learning administrators to turn internal and external resources into engaging, multilingual, and microlearning content to share across the business; Docebo Content that allows off-the-shelf learning content by partnering content specialist; Docebo Learning Impact, a learning measurement tool that enables administrators to prove and improve training programs; Docebo Learn Data, which gives a comprehensive view on learning data to business results; Docebo Connect that connects Docebo to custom tech stack and making integrations; and Docebo Flow that allows businesses to directly inject learning into the flow of work.

