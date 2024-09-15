Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Short Interest Up 21.4% in August

Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,220,000 shares, an increase of 21.4% from the August 15th total of 6,770,000 shares. Approximately 3.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,810,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Dollar General from $145.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $169.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Dollar General from $139.00 to $100.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Dollar General from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Dollar General from $147.00 to $141.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.95.

Dollar General Price Performance

NYSE:DG traded up $1.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $84.75. 4,279,955 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,967,632. The company has a market cap of $18.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.44. Dollar General has a 1 year low of $77.96 and a 1 year high of $168.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $112.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.09). Dollar General had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 20.62%. The firm had revenue of $10.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.13 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dollar General will post 5.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 8th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.35%.

Insider Transactions at Dollar General

In other Dollar General news, EVP Roderick J. West sold 2,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.25, for a total transaction of $208,957.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $762,819.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Dollar General news, Director Warren F. Bryant bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $80.40 per share, with a total value of $40,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 41,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,298,812. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Roderick J. West sold 2,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.25, for a total value of $208,957.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,163 shares in the company, valued at $762,819.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dollar General

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DG. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Dollar General by 278.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 64,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,086,000 after buying an additional 47,534 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Dollar General by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,071,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,408,514,000 after purchasing an additional 3,360,413 shares during the last quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC raised its stake in Dollar General by 10.5% during the first quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 191,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,932,000 after purchasing an additional 18,280 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its position in Dollar General by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,340,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,194,000 after purchasing an additional 320,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General in the 1st quarter worth $15,896,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Further Reading

