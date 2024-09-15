Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Shares Bought by Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 12.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 432,456 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 49,206 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $46,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dorsal Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter worth $35,512,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,881,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,356,000 after buying an additional 73,588 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 92.6% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 146,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,826,000 after buying an additional 70,478 shares during the period. Bridgefront Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 62.5% in the fourth quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 4,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,000 after buying an additional 1,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Dollar Tree by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 43,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,203,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the period. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DLTR. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Dollar Tree from $128.00 to $78.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $128.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $120.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.53.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dollar Tree news, insider Robert Aflatooni sold 827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.58, for a total value of $87,314.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,026,765.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Daniel J. Heinrich bought 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $68.27 per share, for a total transaction of $150,194.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $670,616.21. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Aflatooni sold 827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.58, for a total transaction of $87,314.66. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,026,765.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dollar Tree Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DLTR opened at $69.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.87. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.81 and a twelve month high of $151.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $93.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $7.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.49 billion. Dollar Tree had a positive return on equity of 15.77% and a negative net margin of 3.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar Tree Profile

(Free Report)

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.