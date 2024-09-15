Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Stake Cut by Weik Capital Management

Weik Capital Management lessened its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the quarter. Weik Capital Management’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors grew its position in Dollar Tree by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,608,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,501,314,000 after purchasing an additional 487,180 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,581,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,503,123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,445,827 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 96.0% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,197,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566,392 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,881,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,356,000 after acquiring an additional 73,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 14.0% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,837,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,804,000 after acquiring an additional 348,442 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DLTR has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Dollar Tree from $140.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Dollar Tree from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 6th. Loop Capital cut shares of Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $145.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $145.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.53.

Dollar Tree Stock Performance

DLTR opened at $69.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $93.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.87. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.81 and a 12-month high of $151.21.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.37). Dollar Tree had a positive return on equity of 15.77% and a negative net margin of 3.44%. The company had revenue of $7.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Dollar Tree

In related news, insider Robert Aflatooni sold 827 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.58, for a total value of $87,314.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,725 shares in the company, valued at $1,026,765.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Dollar Tree news, insider Robert Aflatooni sold 827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.58, for a total value of $87,314.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,026,765.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel J. Heinrich acquired 2,200 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $68.27 per share, with a total value of $150,194.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $670,616.21. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree Profile

(Free Report)

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.