Donna James Purchases 1,000 Shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) Stock

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report) Director Donna James acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.43 per share, with a total value of $21,430.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 48,183 shares in the company, valued at $1,032,561.69. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Victoria’s Secret & Co. Price Performance
Shares of NYSE VSCO opened at $23.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.09 and a beta of 2.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.85. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.62 and a fifty-two week high of $30.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27.
Institutional Trading of Victoria’s Secret & Co.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VSCO. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $863,000. Quarry LP raised its holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 126.6% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC lifted its position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 107.6% in the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 97,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,720,000 after purchasing an additional 50,451 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 234.9% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 41,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 29,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at $589,000. 90.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
About Victoria’s Secret & Co.
Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, and other apparel and beauty products worldwide. It offers bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear, and athleisure and swim, as well as fragrances and body care; and loungewear, knit tops, activewear, and accessories and beauty under the Victoria's Secret, PINK, and Adore Me brands.
