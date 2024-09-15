Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) PT Raised to $12.00

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Barclays from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 3.45% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Dun & Bradstreet from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $10.40 to $11.80 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Dun & Bradstreet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a research report on Monday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.85.

DNB stock opened at $11.60 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.24. The company has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -145.00, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.16. Dun & Bradstreet has a 12-month low of $8.68 and a 12-month high of $12.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.23. Dun & Bradstreet had a positive return on equity of 11.35% and a negative net margin of 1.42%. The business had revenue of $576.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $580.77 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. Dun & Bradstreet’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dun & Bradstreet will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DNB. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 120,806 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its position in Dun & Bradstreet by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 19,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its position in Dun & Bradstreet by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 13,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 129.1% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,549 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 2,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 10.2% in the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 30,924 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 2,856 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business-to-business data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision-making; D&B Small Business, a suite of tools that allows SMBs to monitor and build their business credit file; D&B Enterprise Risk Assessment Manager, a solution for managing and automating credit decisioning and reporting; and D&B Risk Analytics, a subscription-based online application that offers clients real-time access to complete and up-to-date global information to mitigate supply chain risk, regulatory risk, and ESG assessment, as well as other related risks; Risk Guardian, a subscription-based online application that offers real-time access to Northern Europe information, monitoring, and portfolio analysis; and D&B Beneficial Ownership that offers risk intelligence on ultimate beneficial ownership.

