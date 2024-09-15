Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM) Reaches New 12-Month High at $13.63

Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (TSE:DPM – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$13.63 and last traded at C$13.54, with a volume of 48549 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$13.34.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on DPM shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Dundee Precious Metals from C$15.00 to C$16.50 in a report on Monday, August 19th. CIBC boosted their price target on Dundee Precious Metals from C$13.00 to C$14.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Dundee Precious Metals from C$13.50 to C$16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd.

Get Dundee Precious Metals alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Dundee Precious Metals

Dundee Precious Metals Trading Up 1.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 6.61 and a current ratio of 7.09. The firm has a market cap of C$2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.07, a PEG ratio of 0.04 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$12.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$11.25.

Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The mining company reported C$0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.43 by C$0.10. Dundee Precious Metals had a return on equity of 17.52% and a net margin of 35.57%. The company had revenue of C$214.59 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dundee Precious Metals Inc. will post 1.8411348 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dundee Precious Metals Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Dundee Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is 14.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Xuefeng Chen sold 6,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.80, for a total value of C$86,400.00. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Dundee Precious Metals

(Get Free Report)

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. It holds a portfolio of projects located in Bulgaria, Namibia, Serbia, and Ecuador.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dundee Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dundee Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.