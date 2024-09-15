DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Shares Sold by Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc.

Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. lessened its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 5.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,470 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 407 shares during the quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter worth approximately $156,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,561 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter valued at $8,742,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter valued at $275,000. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter worth about $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DD shares. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Citigroup cut their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised DuPont de Nemours from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $80.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, DuPont de Nemours has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.00.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of DuPont de Nemours stock opened at $81.42 on Friday. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.14 and a 1-year high of $85.12. The company has a market capitalization of $34.01 billion, a PE ratio of 99.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $80.42 and a 200-day moving average of $78.13.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.12. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.31% and a net margin of 5.30%. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. DuPont de Nemours’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 185.37%.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

(Free Report)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.