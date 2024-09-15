Dymension (DYM) Price Hits $1.46 on Major Exchanges

Dymension (DYM) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 14th. One Dymension coin can currently be purchased for $1.46 or 0.00002428 BTC on popular exchanges. Dymension has a total market cap of $295.43 million and approximately $11.05 million worth of Dymension was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Dymension has traded 14.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000082 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $156.53 or 0.00260970 BTC.

Dymension Coin Profile

Dymension’s total supply is 1,033,233,677 coins and its circulating supply is 202,904,170 coins. The official website for Dymension is dymension.xyz. Dymension’s official Twitter account is @dymension.

Dymension Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dymension (DYM) is a cryptocurrency . Dymension has a current supply of 1,033,195,726 with 202,810,653 in circulation. The last known price of Dymension is 1.50809013 USD and is up 10.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 116 active market(s) with $12,999,637.22 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dymension.xyz/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dymension directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dymension should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dymension using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

