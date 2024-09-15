Dymension Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $9.02 Million (DYM)

Dymension (DYM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 15th. One Dymension coin can now be bought for approximately $1.43 or 0.00002408 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Dymension has traded up 8.8% against the dollar. Dymension has a market capitalization of $290.64 million and $9.02 million worth of Dymension was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dymension Coin Profile

Dymension’s total supply is 1,033,280,918 coins and its circulating supply is 203,021,608 coins. The official website for Dymension is dymension.xyz. Dymension’s official Twitter account is @dymension.

Buying and Selling Dymension

According to CryptoCompare, “Dymension (DYM) is a cryptocurrency . Dymension has a current supply of 1,033,248,427 with 202,939,554 in circulation. The last known price of Dymension is 1.48979171 USD and is up 0.37 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 116 active market(s) with $9,218,636.20 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dymension.xyz/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dymension directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dymension should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dymension using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

