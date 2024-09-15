e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Receives Buy Rating from DA Davidson

DA Davidson reiterated their buy rating on shares of e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $223.00 price target on the stock.

ELF has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $224.00 to $207.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $151.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $190.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $214.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, e.l.f. Beauty presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $205.33.

e.l.f. Beauty Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ELF opened at $116.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $177.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.54, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.44. e.l.f. Beauty has a 52 week low of $88.47 and a 52 week high of $221.83.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.20. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 23.30% and a net margin of 10.80%. The company had revenue of $324.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.60 million. On average, analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at e.l.f. Beauty

In related news, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 3,370 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.28, for a total transaction of $678,313.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 71,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,489,342.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other e.l.f. Beauty news, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 3,370 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.28, for a total transaction of $678,313.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 71,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,489,342.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $95,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 214,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,538,725. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,304 shares of company stock valued at $3,864,492. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of e.l.f. Beauty

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ELF. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $254,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $117,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 952,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,538,000 after purchasing an additional 7,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 4,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. 92.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

