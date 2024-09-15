Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Sold by Wealthspire Advisors LLC

Wealthspire Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 377 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $2,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Eaton by 4.9% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,334,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 44.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 68,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,489,000 after acquiring an additional 21,093 shares during the period. Westover Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton in the second quarter worth approximately $309,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,483,000. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new position in Eaton during the second quarter worth approximately $295,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Eaton alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Taras G. Jr. Szmagala sold 335 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.72, for a total value of $96,721.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,900 shares in the company, valued at $2,858,328. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Eaton news, insider Taras G. Jr. Szmagala sold 335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.72, for a total transaction of $96,721.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,900 shares in the company, valued at $2,858,328. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Yelton sold 3,136 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.12, for a total transaction of $950,584.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,186,411.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,511 shares of company stock worth $15,809,326. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Eaton from $375.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Eaton in a report on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $370.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Eaton from $357.00 to $333.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Eaton from $318.00 to $319.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $335.18.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ETN

Eaton Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE ETN opened at $305.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $121.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.10, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.01. Eaton Co. plc has a 1 year low of $191.82 and a 1 year high of $345.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $300.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $311.66.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.12. Eaton had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 15.12%. The company had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.35 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th were given a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 5th. Eaton’s payout ratio is currently 44.39%.

Eaton Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.