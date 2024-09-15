Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Bought by Rathbones Group PLC

Rathbones Group PLC increased its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 308,647 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,906 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $73,458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ecolab in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Kings Path Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ecolab during the second quarter worth about $27,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Ecolab in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ecolab in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Ecolab Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE ECL opened at $250.54 on Friday. Ecolab Inc. has a 52 week low of $156.72 and a 52 week high of $253.54. The stock has a market cap of $71.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.40, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $243.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $235.02.

Ecolab Dividend Announcement

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.01. Ecolab had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 10.95%. The company had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. Ecolab’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 6.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 42.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ecolab news, Director Victoria Reich sold 393 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $98,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,010,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Ecolab news, EVP Gregory B. Cook sold 3,811 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.33, for a total transaction of $950,196.63. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,014,586.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Victoria Reich sold 393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $98,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,010,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ECL shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Ecolab from $243.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Ecolab from $288.00 to $276.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Ecolab to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Bank of America upgraded Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $251.00 to $272.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $233.00 to $283.00 in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $254.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ECL

About Ecolab

(Free Report)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.