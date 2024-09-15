Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Rating Reiterated by Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $90.00 price objective on the medical research company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. StockNews.com cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Daiwa America upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $80.29.

Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $68.52 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $41.28 billion, a PE ratio of 29.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.47. Edwards Lifesciences has a twelve month low of $58.93 and a twelve month high of $96.12.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 24.55% and a return on equity of 22.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.77, for a total value of $333,850.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 46,936 shares in the company, valued at $3,133,916.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.77, for a total value of $333,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 46,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,133,916.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Daveen Chopra sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total transaction of $87,437.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,051,843.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,250 shares of company stock worth $1,218,138. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EW. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. First Community Trust NA purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. 79.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

