Efforce (WOZX) Price Reaches $0.0022 on Exchanges

Efforce (WOZX) traded down 6.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 15th. One Efforce token can now be bought for about $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. Efforce has a total market cap of $1.16 million and $3,483.92 worth of Efforce was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Efforce has traded down 46.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Efforce Token Profile

Efforce launched on December 2nd, 2020. Efforce’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 527,135,519 tokens. Efforce’s official website is www.efforce.io. Efforce’s official Twitter account is @efforceofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Efforce is efforce.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Efforce

According to CryptoCompare, “Efforce (WOZX) is a cryptocurrency launched in December 2020 by Steve Wozniak, the co-founder of Apple, and Jacopo Visetti. It is designed to be a blockchain-based platform that allows companies to fund energy-efficient projects by issuing energy savings tokens (ESTs) that can be traded on the platform. The platform aims to promote sustainability and reduce carbon emissions by making it easier for companies to fund and implement energy-efficient projects.”

