Eigenpie mstETH (MSTETH) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $33,807.60

Eigenpie mstETH (MSTETH) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 15th. One Eigenpie mstETH token can now be bought for approximately $2,461.38 or 0.04088866 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Eigenpie mstETH has a market capitalization of $544.33 million and approximately $33,807.60 worth of Eigenpie mstETH was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Eigenpie mstETH has traded 5.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Eigenpie mstETH

Eigenpie mstETH’s total supply is 221,148 tokens. The official website for Eigenpie mstETH is www.eigenlayer.magpiexyz.io/restake. Eigenpie mstETH’s official Twitter account is @eigenpiexyz_io.

Buying and Selling Eigenpie mstETH

According to CryptoCompare, “Eigenpie mstETH (MSTETH) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Eigenpie mstETH has a current supply of 221,147.63583692. The last known price of Eigenpie mstETH is 2,461.2682614 USD and is down -0.93 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $33,807.60 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.eigenlayer.magpiexyz.io/restake.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eigenpie mstETH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Eigenpie mstETH should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Eigenpie mstETH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

