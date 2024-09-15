Elastos (ELA) Price Tops $1.92 on Major Exchanges

Elastos (ELA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 15th. Over the last seven days, Elastos has traded 16.8% higher against the dollar. One Elastos coin can now be bought for $1.92 or 0.00003200 BTC on major exchanges. Elastos has a total market capitalization of $42.64 million and approximately $549,248.32 worth of Elastos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Elastos Profile

Elastos’ launch date was August 17th, 2017. Elastos’ total supply is 25,671,177 coins and its circulating supply is 22,266,431 coins. The Reddit community for Elastos is https://reddit.com/r/elastos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Elastos’ official website is elastos.info. Elastos’ official Twitter account is @elastosinfo and its Facebook page is accessible here. Elastos’ official message board is elastos.info/news.

Buying and Selling Elastos

According to CryptoCompare, “Elastos is a blockchain operating system for a new Internet, called the SmartWeb, aimed at allowing people to own and generate wealth from digital assets. The intrinsic token of the Elastos blockchain, ELA, can be used for trading, investing, and paying fees. The goal is to create a Web that respects property rights and enables wealth creation.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elastos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elastos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Elastos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

