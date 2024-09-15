Electroneum (ETN) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $573,986.54

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 3.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 14th. Electroneum has a market cap of $51.31 million and approximately $573,986.54 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Electroneum has traded 58.9% higher against the dollar. One Electroneum coin can now be bought for about $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000709 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001661 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000813 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000010 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 14th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,979,006,255 coins. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Electroneum is electroneum.com. The Reddit community for Electroneum is https://reddit.com/r/electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Electroneum is medium.com/@etn-network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Electroneum (ETN) is a Layer 1 EVM-compatible blockchain known for its swift transaction speed of 5 seconds with instant finality, low smart contract fees, and high energy efficiency, using the Istanbul Byzantine Fault Tolerance (IBFT) consensus. It powers AnyTask.com, aiding freelancers globally by enabling payments in ETN, which is especially beneficial for the 1.4 billion people without bank accounts. Created in 2017 by Richard Ells, ETN has expanded its use to over 4 million users and supports various charitable and educational projects through its validator program.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electroneum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Electroneum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

