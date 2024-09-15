Element Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Element Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 41.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,932 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,621 shares during the quarter. Element Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 102.9% in the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 140 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 94.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 175 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 926.7% during the 1st quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 154 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 70.7% during the 1st quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 169 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $162.00 to $156.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. BNP Paribas upgraded Advanced Micro Devices to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.45.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.50, for a total value of $3,091,482.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,546,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,278,881.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

AMD stock opened at $152.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $246.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 223.99, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.69. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.11 and a fifty-two week high of $227.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $149.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.88.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 5.98%. The business had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Featured Articles

