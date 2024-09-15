Element Capital Management LLC Invests $11.10 Million in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 105,429 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $11,095,000. KKR & Co. Inc. comprises approximately 0.9% of Element Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 622.9% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 253 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 371.4% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 264 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank raised its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 202.6% in the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 351 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co boosted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 408.9% during the fourth quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 458 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at KKR & Co. Inc.

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 2,554,644 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total value of $48,155,039.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on KKR. Argus raised KKR & Co. Inc. to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $153.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $112.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.86.

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Up 2.0 %

KKR & Co. Inc. stock opened at $122.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.72 and a 1-year high of $128.79. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.70. The company has a market cap of $108.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.62.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The asset manager reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 17.99% and a return on equity of 5.05%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th were paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 15.70%.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

