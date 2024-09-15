Element Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 10,070 Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Element Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Carnival Co. & by 49.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 240,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,493,000 after purchasing an additional 78,895 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Carnival Co. & by 10.1% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 19,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Carnival Co. & in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,254,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Carnival Co. & by 11.7% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,238,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,183,000 after purchasing an additional 130,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Carnival Co. & in the second quarter valued at approximately $92,000. 67.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Carnival Co. & from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Hsbc Global Res raised Carnival Co. & to a “moderate sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carnival Co. & has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.25.
Carnival Co. & Stock Performance
NYSE:CCL opened at $17.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.55 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.05. Carnival Co. & plc has a 1-year low of $10.84 and a 1-year high of $19.74.
Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 25th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.68 billion. Carnival Co. & had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 3.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.31) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Carnival Co. & plc will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.
About Carnival Co. &
Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations, private islands, and a solar park, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.
