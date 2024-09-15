Element Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 10,070 Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Element Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Carnival Co. & by 49.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 240,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,493,000 after purchasing an additional 78,895 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Carnival Co. & by 10.1% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 19,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Carnival Co. & in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,254,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Carnival Co. & by 11.7% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,238,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,183,000 after purchasing an additional 130,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Carnival Co. & in the second quarter valued at approximately $92,000. 67.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Carnival Co. & from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Hsbc Global Res raised Carnival Co. & to a “moderate sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carnival Co. & has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.25.

Carnival Co. & Stock Performance

NYSE:CCL opened at $17.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.55 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.05. Carnival Co. & plc has a 1-year low of $10.84 and a 1-year high of $19.74.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 25th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.68 billion. Carnival Co. & had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 3.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.31) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Carnival Co. & plc will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

About Carnival Co. &

(Free Report)

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations, private islands, and a solar park, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.