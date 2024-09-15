Element Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Element Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 37.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,896 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 783 shares during the quarter. Element Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $1,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CRWD. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.5% in the second quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Saturna Capital Corp raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Saturna Capital Corp now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Means Investment CO. Inc. lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 1.8% during the second quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 1,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 3.7% in the first quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 1,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD opened at $259.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.06 billion, a PE ratio of 488.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $157.59 and a 12-month high of $398.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $276.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $313.73.

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.07. CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 4.84%. The company had revenue of $963.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $958.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $382.93, for a total transaction of $1,723,185.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 200,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,843,328.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $382.93, for a total transaction of $1,723,185.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 200,672 shares in the company, valued at $76,843,328.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,662 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.63, for a total transaction of $632,607.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,470,706.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 130,219 shares of company stock worth $48,856,294 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CRWD shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $334.00 to $327.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $315.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Monday, September 9th. Piper Sandler raised shares of CrowdStrike from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $310.00 to $290.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic cut shares of CrowdStrike from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $380.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $327.16.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

