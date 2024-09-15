Element Capital Management LLC Sells 1,274 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Element Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 8.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,033 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,274 shares during the quarter. Element Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tlwm lifted its position in Marvell Technology by 1.6% in the second quarter. Tlwm now owns 8,598 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC lifted its position in Marvell Technology by 56.4% during the first quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Marvell Technology by 3.2% during the first quarter. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,944 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 30,764 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,855,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Marvell Technology by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 44,342 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,143,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. 83.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marvell Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ MRVL opened at $74.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $66.00 billion, a PE ratio of -65.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.07 and a twelve month high of $85.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.77.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 18.30% and a positive return on equity of 4.31%. The company’s revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 12th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 12th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -21.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MRVL shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective (up from $80.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Friday, May 31st. KeyCorp upped their price target on Marvell Technology from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Barclays upped their price objective on Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Friday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Marvell Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.62.

Insider Activity

In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total transaction of $367,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 115,318 shares in the company, valued at $8,466,647.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total value of $367,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 115,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,466,647.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel Durn acquired 1,425 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $70.21 per share, for a total transaction of $100,049.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,923 shares in the company, valued at $135,013.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,872,620 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

