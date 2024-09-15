Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Saturday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $30.00 price target (up from $28.00) on shares of Element Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Element Solutions from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Element Solutions from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Element Solutions from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $29.40.

Shares of ESI opened at $25.62 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.19. The company has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.29. Element Solutions has a one year low of $17.57 and a one year high of $28.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 2.60.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $613.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $606.95 million. Element Solutions had a return on equity of 14.42% and a net margin of 8.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Element Solutions will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. Element Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 59.26%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Element Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Element Solutions during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Element Solutions by 51.9% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 1,585.0% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,902 shares during the period. Finally, LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in Element Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. Institutional investors own 92.32% of the company’s stock.

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

