Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV) Holdings Raised by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 554,590 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,222 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.24% of Elevance Health worth $300,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Elevance Health by 45.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,386 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Elevance Health by 185.9% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 2,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,471,000 after buying an additional 1,766 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Elevance Health by 9.5% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,124,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank increased its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 4.0% in the second quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 2,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Elevance Health by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC now owns 962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Elevance Health alerts:

Elevance Health Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of ELV stock opened at $550.84 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $535.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $527.85. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $431.38 and a 1 year high of $567.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.82.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $10.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.99 by $0.13. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 3.89%. The firm had revenue of $43.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.99 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $9.04 earnings per share. Elevance Health’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ELV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Elevance Health in a report on Monday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $643.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Elevance Health from $624.00 to $589.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Elevance Health from $600.00 to $593.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $615.00 price objective on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $621.00 to $611.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $604.29.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Elevance Health

Insider Buying and Selling at Elevance Health

In related news, CEO Gail Boudreaux sold 34,000 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.98, for a total value of $17,033,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,478,674.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $531.52, for a total transaction of $400,234.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,647,610.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Gail Boudreaux sold 34,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.98, for a total transaction of $17,033,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,709 shares in the company, valued at $63,478,674.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,058 shares of company stock worth $17,588,116 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Elevance Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevance Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.