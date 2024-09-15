Elevation Oncology (NASDAQ:ELEV) & Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) Financial Survey

Elevation Oncology (NASDAQ:ELEV – Get Free Report) and Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

83.7% of Elevation Oncology shares are held by institutional investors. 8.1% of Elevation Oncology shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.9% of Twist Bioscience shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Elevation Oncology and Twist Bioscience’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Elevation Oncology N/A -57.97% -38.49% Twist Bioscience -74.63% -32.17% -25.55%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Elevation Oncology 0 0 5 0 3.00 Twist Bioscience 1 0 8 0 2.78

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Elevation Oncology and Twist Bioscience, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Elevation Oncology currently has a consensus price target of $7.80, indicating a potential upside of 1,181.21%. Twist Bioscience has a consensus price target of $48.22, indicating a potential upside of 2.71%. Given Elevation Oncology’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Elevation Oncology is more favorable than Twist Bioscience.

Volatility and Risk

Elevation Oncology has a beta of 1.26, suggesting that its stock price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Twist Bioscience has a beta of 1.76, suggesting that its stock price is 76% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Elevation Oncology and Twist Bioscience”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Elevation Oncology N/A N/A -$45.70 million ($1.04) -0.59 Twist Bioscience $245.11 million 11.22 -$204.62 million ($3.36) -13.97

Elevation Oncology has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Twist Bioscience. Twist Bioscience is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Elevation Oncology, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Elevation Oncology beats Twist Bioscience on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Elevation Oncology

Elevation Oncology, Inc., an oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of cancer therapies to treat patients across a range of solid tumors with significant unmet medical needs. The company's lead candidate is EO-3021, an antibody-drug conjugate designed to target Claudin 18.2, a clinically validated molecular target. Its EO-3021 selectively delivers a cytotoxic payload directly to cancer cells expressing Claudin 18.2. Elevation Oncology, Inc. has a license agreement with CSPC Megalith Biopharmaceutical Co., Ltd. to develop and commercialize EO-3021. The company was formerly known as 14ner Oncology, Inc. and changed its name to Elevation Oncology, Inc. in February 2020. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

About Twist Bioscience

Twist Bioscience Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of synthetic DNA-based products. The company offers synthetic genes and gene fragments used in product development for therapeutics, diagnostics, chemicals/materials, food/agriculture, data storage, and various applications within academic research by biotech, pharma, industrial chemical, and agricultural companies, as well as academic labs; Oligo pools used in targeted NGS, CRISPR gene editing, mutagenesis experiments, DNA origami, DNA computing, data storage in DNA, and other applications; and immunoglobulin G proteins for customers focused on the pursuit of drug discovery and development. It also provides NGS tools comprising library preparation kits, human exome kits, and fixed and custom panels, as well as alliance panels, primarily used within diagnostic tests for various indications, population genetics research and biomarker discovery, translational research, microbiology, and applied markets research; and methylation detection kits for cancer, and rare and inherited disease study, as well as fast hybridization and full RNA sequencing workflow solution. In addition, the company provides synthetic SARS-CoV-2 RNA reference sequences as positive controls for the development of both NGS and reverse transcription-polymerase chain reaction assays; synthetic monkeypox controls; and various respiratory viral controls, including for influenzas, respiratory syncytial virus, rhinoviruses, SARS, MERS, and coronaviruses. Further, it offers SARS-CoV-2 Research Panels, such as the Twist Respiratory Virus Panel and the Pan-Viral Research Panel, for the detection of disease in a research setting; precision DNA libraries used for antibody engineering, affinity maturation, and humanization; and antibody optimization solution to enable simultaneous optimization of multiple characteristics of a given antibody. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

