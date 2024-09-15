ELIS Price Tops $0.10 on Top Exchanges (XLS)

ELIS (XLS) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 14th. One ELIS token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000169 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ELIS has a total market cap of $20.24 million and approximately $83,660.07 worth of ELIS was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ELIS has traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

ELIS Token Profile

ELIS is a token. It launched on October 18th, 2018. ELIS’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. ELIS’s official Twitter account is @elis_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here. ELIS’s official website is www.elis.tech.

ELIS Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ELIS (XLS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. ELIS has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ELIS is 0.09811898 USD and is up 1.92 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $48,350.97 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.elis.tech/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELIS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ELIS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ELIS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

