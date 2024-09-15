Ellington Credit (NYSE:EARN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Ellington Credit (NYSE:EARN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 413,200 shares, an increase of 21.9% from the August 15th total of 339,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 382,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Ellington Credit Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EARN traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.98. The company had a trading volume of 356,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,675. The company has a market cap of $176.80 million, a P/E ratio of 24.07 and a beta of 1.87. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.94 and its 200 day moving average is $6.85. Ellington Credit has a 52 week low of $5.09 and a 52 week high of $7.26.

Ellington Credit (NYSE:EARN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.35 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Ellington Credit will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

Ellington Credit Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Ellington Credit

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.75%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Ellington Credit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 331.05%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EARN. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Ellington Credit by 78.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 642,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,465,000 after purchasing an additional 282,600 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ellington Credit by 18.1% in the first quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 12,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 1,903 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its position in Ellington Credit by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 34,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 5,337 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Ellington Credit in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ellington Credit in the 4th quarter worth approximately $171,000. Institutional investors own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

About Ellington Credit

Ellington Credit Company, a real estate investment trust, acquires, invests in, and manages residential mortgage-and real estate-related assets. It acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), including agency pools and agency collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs); and non-agency RMBS, such as non-agency CMOs, such as investment grade and non-investment grade.

