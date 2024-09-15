Ellington Credit (NYSE:EARN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Ellington Credit (NYSE:EARNGet Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 413,200 shares, an increase of 21.9% from the August 15th total of 339,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 382,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Ellington Credit Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EARN traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.98. The company had a trading volume of 356,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,675. The company has a market cap of $176.80 million, a P/E ratio of 24.07 and a beta of 1.87. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.94 and its 200 day moving average is $6.85. Ellington Credit has a 52 week low of $5.09 and a 52 week high of $7.26.

Ellington Credit (NYSE:EARNGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.35 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Ellington Credit will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

Ellington Credit Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.75%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Ellington Credit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 331.05%.

Institutional Trading of Ellington Credit

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EARN. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Ellington Credit by 78.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 642,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,465,000 after purchasing an additional 282,600 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ellington Credit by 18.1% in the first quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 12,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 1,903 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its position in Ellington Credit by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 34,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 5,337 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Ellington Credit in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ellington Credit in the 4th quarter worth approximately $171,000. Institutional investors own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

About Ellington Credit

Ellington Credit Company, a real estate investment trust, acquires, invests in, and manages residential mortgage-and real estate-related assets. It acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), including agency pools and agency collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs); and non-agency RMBS, such as non-agency CMOs, such as investment grade and non-investment grade.

