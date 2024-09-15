Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Short Interest Update

Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,630,000 shares, a decrease of 66.7% from the August 15th total of 70,940,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,440,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.3 days. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enbridge

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Enbridge by 6.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 274,235 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $9,922,000 after purchasing an additional 15,650 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in Enbridge in the 1st quarter valued at $1,133,000. CAP Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Enbridge in the 4th quarter worth $391,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Enbridge by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 84,280,486 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,049,268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227,031 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Enbridge by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 24,183 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402 shares in the last quarter. 54.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enbridge Stock Performance

ENB traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $40.73. 2,604,306 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,272,553. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.94. Enbridge has a 1-year low of $31.03 and a 1-year high of $40.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Enbridge Cuts Dividend

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Free Report ) (TSE:ENB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.13. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 13.31%. The firm had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Enbridge will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.669 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. Enbridge’s payout ratio is currently 134.01%.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Featured Articles

