Energi Market Cap Hits $5.61 Million (NRG)

Energi (NRG) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 15th. Over the last week, Energi has traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Energi has a market capitalization of $5.61 million and approximately $449,989.63 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Energi coin can now be purchased for $0.0695 or 0.00000116 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.52 or 0.00040822 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00006926 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.47 or 0.00014096 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0821 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00006943 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002300 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00004265 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Energi Coin Profile

Energi uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 80,693,440 coins and its circulating supply is 80,693,435 coins. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here. Energi’s official website is energi.world. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Energi

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi is a self-sufficient and economically-optimized cryptocurrency with a decentralized Treasury and Governance system, founded by Tommy WorldPower on July 4th, 2017. Unlike most projects, Energi was launched without an initial coin offering (ICO)/Premine, and its coin emission of NRG is used to fuel its growth. Energi combines critical features such as self-funding Treasury, On-chain Governance, EVM-Compatibility, and 2-Layer scaling built in for high transaction throughput, providing strong moral leadership and user protections. Energi is used as a funding mechanism to fuel its growth.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Energi using one of the exchanges listed above.

