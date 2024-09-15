EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.24 Per Share

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of 0.24 per share by the industrial products company on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This is an increase from EnerSys’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23.

EnerSys has increased its dividend by an average of 4.6% annually over the last three years. EnerSys has a dividend payout ratio of 9.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect EnerSys to earn $9.94 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.7%.

EnerSys Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of ENS opened at $99.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $100.77 and a 200 day moving average of $98.32. The company has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 15.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.24. EnerSys has a 52-week low of $83.27 and a 52-week high of $112.53.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EnerSys ( NYSE:ENS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $852.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $877.52 million. EnerSys had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 19.98%. The business’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that EnerSys will post 8.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ENS. Roth Capital raised EnerSys to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Roth Mkm began coverage on EnerSys in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded EnerSys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, BTIG Research cut shares of EnerSys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.00.

Insider Activity at EnerSys

In other EnerSys news, insider Chad C. Uplinger sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.87, for a total transaction of $50,435.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,732,442.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Chad C. Uplinger sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.87, for a total transaction of $50,435.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,732,442.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Joern Tinnemeyer sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $220,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,536,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 22,700 shares of company stock worth $2,271,843. Company insiders own 1.61% of the company’s stock.

EnerSys Company Profile

EnerSys engages in the provision of stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in four segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, Specialty, and New Ventures. The Energy Systems segment offers uninterruptible power systems (UPS) applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, data center, and renewable and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

