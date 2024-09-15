ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the construction company’s stock.

ENGlobal Price Performance

ENG opened at $1.20 on Wednesday. ENGlobal has a 12-month low of $1.01 and a 12-month high of $2.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.60.

ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The construction company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ENGlobal had a negative return on equity of 9,826.93% and a negative net margin of 24.63%. The firm had revenue of $6.14 million for the quarter.

ENGlobal Company Profile

ENGlobal Corporation provides engineering and professional project execution services primarily to the energy sector in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Commercial and Government Services. The Commercial segment provides multi-disciplined engineering services and fabrication relating to the development, management, and execution of projects requiring professional engineering and related project management services.

