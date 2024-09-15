Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 362,671 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 14.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,836,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 362,671 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.31% of Prologis worth $318,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its stake in Prologis by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 5,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Prologis by 61.6% during the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Prologis by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $291,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,338 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CIO Joseph Ghazal sold 5,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.07, for a total value of $671,164.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 13,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,702,046.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PLD opened at $129.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Prologis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $96.64 and a 52 week high of $137.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.01, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $124.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.85.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.41). Prologis had a return on equity of 4.88% and a net margin of 36.37%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.96 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 112.28%.

PLD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Prologis from $142.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Prologis from $132.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Prologis from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of Prologis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Prologis has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.12.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

