Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 1,281,810 Shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,404,489 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,281,810 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 1.56% of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF worth $348,981,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 384,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,982,000 after purchasing an additional 48,145 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,498,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,841,000 after purchasing an additional 822,076 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,339,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,578,000 after purchasing an additional 709,324 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC lifted its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 74,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,851,000 after buying an additional 2,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 141,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,235,000 after acquiring an additional 5,046 shares during the last quarter.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Price Performance

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF stock opened at $56.41 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.65. The company has a market capitalization of $23.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.79.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Company Profile

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

