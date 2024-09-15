Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,417,933 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 488,644 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.11% of AstraZeneca worth $266,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AZN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in AstraZeneca by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 61,271,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,151,177,000 after acquiring an additional 9,002,450 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC grew its stake in AstraZeneca by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 14,684,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $988,972,000 after acquiring an additional 4,122,965 shares during the period. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in AstraZeneca in the 1st quarter worth approximately $186,127,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AstraZeneca in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $188,476,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter worth approximately $143,999,000. 20.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of AstraZeneca to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Barclays upgraded shares of AstraZeneca to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.75.

AstraZeneca Stock Performance

Shares of AZN stock opened at $78.27 on Friday. AstraZeneca PLC has a 12 month low of $60.47 and a 12 month high of $87.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $242.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $81.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.17.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.01. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 29.34%. The firm had revenue of $12.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AstraZeneca Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is currently 48.04%.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

Further Reading

