Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $251.53 Million Stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Free Report) by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,351,858 shares of the company’s stock after selling 664,452 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 2.03% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF worth $251,531,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GSLC. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. grew its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 5,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 81.4% during the 2nd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 5.5% during the second quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 2,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sax Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period.

Shares of GSLC stock opened at $110.44 on Friday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $80.74 and a 12 month high of $111.03. The company has a market capitalization of $12.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.89 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $108.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.90.

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

