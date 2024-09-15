Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,070,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,233 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 2.57% of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF worth $281,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BOCHK Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 291.4% during the fourth quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 6,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after acquiring an additional 4,555 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 27.3% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 25,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,904,000 after acquiring an additional 5,471 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 976,557 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $246,307,000 after buying an additional 65,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $984,000.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWO opened at $277.23 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $203.42 and a 52 week high of $291.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $273.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $265.53.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

